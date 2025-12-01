Air China to launch new direct flights from Brussels in March

A Boeing 777-300 ER plane of Air China prepares to land at the Capital International Airport in Beijing on November 19, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Air China will launch direct flights between Brussels Airport and Chengdu at the end of March, expanding its passenger network.

From 24 March, Air China will operate daily flights between Brussels and Beijing, a route already served by Hainan Airlines.

Starting 26 March, it will also introduce three weekly flights to Chengdu, a major city in central China.

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, will become Brussels Airport’s fifth mainland Chinese destination. It joins Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chongqing, the latter having been added recently.

Flights to Shanghai are also operated by Juneyao Air, while Cathay Pacific connects Brussels to Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China.

Cargo flights between Brussels and Chengdu have been in operation for some time.

