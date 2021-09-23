Belgium in Brief: Fifi The Llama Fights Covid...

The time has come to talk about how llamas can maybe help us fight covid. It’s been a long week.

You see, research has shown that a unique type of tiny antibody – a nanobody – produced by llamas has “significant potential” as a new Covid-19 treatment when used in a simple nasal spray.

They’re cheap to produce, easily self-administered, and in theory, could allow you to say that a llama helped you when you got Covid.

The llama is called Fifi, by the way. That seems important. Fifi is trying to help us get over Covid. Fifi wants us not to have to wear masks. Fifi wants us to be able to travel again (maybe I’m assuming too much of Fifi).

As explained by Maïthé Chini, researchers were able to generate the nanobodies by injecting a portion of the virus’ spike protein (which binds it to human cells so it can infect them) into a llama called Fifi, who is part of the antibody production facility at the University of Reading.

The injections did not make Fifi sick but they triggered her immune system to fight the virus protein by generating nanobodies against it. A small blood sample was then taken from Fifi, from which the researchers were able to purify four nanobodies.

HOW COOL IS THAT?

Good job Fifi, read about it here.

Let @johnstonjules know what you think (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com)

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Ghent has been ranked in the top ten of destinations that are most “sexually liberated”, adventurous and educated in research into places that are LGBTQ+ safe. Read more.

Two activist associations campaigning for cleaner air are urging the Brussels government to take tougher actions to reduce the gap between the region’s air pollution levels and the new, lowered guidelines. Here’s more.

Brussels firefighters destroyed a nest of Asian hornets on Tuesday that was discovered in the garden of a Schaerbeek resident. Read More.

One of the country’s top chefs, Seppe Nobels of Graanmarkt 13 in Antwerp, is to extend the life of a temporary project, and open a new restaurant staffed by refugees he has taught himself. Read more.

The number of employees cycling to work in Belgium has dropped by a third since before the coronavirus crisis. However, the distances covered by bicycle are longer. Read more.

The number of people travelling from Belgium for professional reasons has once again started to pick up after the coronavirus crisis resulted in a major drop in corporate travel. Read more.

The Belgium-Luxembourg agreement aimed at avoiding the double taxation of cross-border workers forced to telework during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended by three months, until the end of 2021, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna announced on Wednesday. Read more.