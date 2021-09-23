   
Belgium in Brief: Fifi The Llama Fights Covid
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Fifi The Llama Fights Covid...
Belgium wins 18 medals at European Life Saving...
Llama antibodies have ‘significant potential’ as Covid-19 drug,...
Public transport services to be disrupted by national...
Ghent included in top ten ‘sexiest’ LGBTQ-safe travel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 September 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Fifi The Llama Fights Covid
    Belgium wins 18 medals at European Life Saving Championships
    Llama antibodies have ‘significant potential’ as Covid-19 drug, research shows
    Public transport services to be disrupted by national demonstration
    Ghent included in top ten ‘sexiest’ LGBTQ-safe travel destinations
    Top chef opens restaurant staffed by refugees
    New air pollution standards should be ‘wake up call’ for Brussels
    Lidl recalls Kania instant soup due to undeclared allergens
    New vaccination centre opens in Koekelberg town hall
    Brussels firefighters destroy Asian hornet nest in Schaerbeek
    Brussels calls for artifacts related to LGBTQ+ movement for museum collection
    Amnesty: Vaccine manufacturers ‘fuelling human rights crisis’
    Government plans blacklist for social housing tenants
    Wallonia is building five bicycle highways to Brussels
    Slight rise in Covid-19 infections, decrease in hospitalisations
    Small airplane crashes near airport in Limburg, pilot (59) dies
    Fewer people cycling to work, longer distances covered
    VUB opens vaccination centre on campus in Etterbeek
    No double taxation risk for BE-LUX cross-border telework until 2022
    Increase in business trips being booked from Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Fifi The Llama Fights Covid

    Thursday, 23 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    The time has come to talk about how llamas can maybe help us fight covid. It’s been a long week.

    You see, research has shown that a unique type of tiny antibody – a nanobody – produced by llamas has “significant potential” as a new Covid-19 treatment when used in a simple nasal spray.

    They’re cheap to produce, easily self-administered, and in theory, could allow you to say that a llama helped you when you got Covid.

    The llama is called Fifi, by the way. That seems important. Fifi is trying to help us get over Covid. Fifi wants us not to have to wear masks. Fifi wants us to be able to travel again (maybe I’m assuming too much of Fifi).

    As explained by Maïthé Chini, researchers were able to generate the nanobodies by injecting a portion of the virus’ spike protein (which binds it to human cells so it can infect them) into a llama called Fifi, who is part of the antibody production facility at the University of Reading.

    The injections did not make Fifi sick but they triggered her immune system to fight the virus protein by generating nanobodies against it. A small blood sample was then taken from Fifi, from which the researchers were able to purify four nanobodies.

    HOW COOL IS THAT? 

    Good job Fifi, read about it here.

    Let @johnstonjules know what you think (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Ghent included in top ten ‘sexiest’ LGBTQ-safe travel destinations

    Ghent has been ranked in the top ten of destinations that are most “sexually liberated”, adventurous and educated in research into places that are LGBTQ+ safe.  Read more.

    2. New air pollution standards should be ‘wake up call’ for Brussels

    Two activist associations campaigning for cleaner air are urging the Brussels government to take tougher actions to reduce the gap between the region’s air pollution levels and the new, lowered guidelines. Here’s more.

    3. Brussels firefighters destroy Asian hornet nest in Schaerbeek

    Brussels firefighters destroyed a nest of Asian hornets on Tuesday that was discovered in the garden of a Schaerbeek resident. Read More.

    4. Top chef opens restaurant staffed by refugees

    One of the country’s top chefs, Seppe Nobels of Graanmarkt 13 in Antwerp, is to extend the life of a temporary project, and open a new restaurant staffed by refugees he has taught himself. Read more.

    5. Fewer people cycling to work, longer distances covered

    The number of employees cycling to work in Belgium has dropped by a third since before the coronavirus crisis. However, the distances covered by bicycle are longer. Read more.

    6. Increase in business trips being booked from Belgium

    The number of people travelling from Belgium for professional reasons has once again started to pick up after the coronavirus crisis resulted in a major drop in corporate travel. Read more.

    7. No double taxation risk for BE-LUX cross-border telework until 2022

    The Belgium-Luxembourg agreement aimed at avoiding the double taxation of cross-border workers forced to telework during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended by three months, until the end of 2021, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna announced on Wednesday. Read more.