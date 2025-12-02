Museum Night returns to Ghent with a host of events

Ghent City Museum © gent.be

Ghent’s museums will hold their annual ‘Museum Night’ on Thursday, 4 December, opening their doors for free from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for an evening of exhibitions, performances, and interactive workshops.

Nearly 30,000 visitors attended last year’s event, and organisers are expecting another strong turnout.

Ghent’s city museum, the STAM, will spotlight football, with activities such as life-sized table football, a mini-trampoline workshop for practising football dives, and a visit to Kevin De Bruyne’s childhood bedroom.

The Museum of Natural Sciences, KINA, will offer insect tastings and a dart game involving worms.

The Ghent Design Museum will host an “algorave” at the Wintercircus, blending live computer-generated music and visuals, using data from its collection.

The Museum of Fine Arts, MSK, plans activities such as a “silent disco” and access to a hidden basement room, known as “Room X.”

Visitors to Huis van Alijn can enjoy magic and mentalism shows, while the Museum of Industry will offer “letter yoga,” a creative twist combining yoga and typography.