Firefighters pelted with stones during call-out in Brussels...

The Brussels fire brigade was pelted with stones during a call-out to deal with burning containers on the Avenue de Versailles in Neder-over-Heembeek just after midnight on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they were met with projectiles and had to call in the police to secure the area before intervening.

“Our firefighters were the target of stones and paving stones thrown by a group of about ten people as soon as they got out of the vehicle,” explained Walter Derieuw, spokesman for the Brussels fire brigade. “They then called in the police to secure the area before they could return to put out the fires.” Derieuw questioned, “whether the fire brigade was called deliberately to be targeted.”

No firefighters were injured and damage to the vehicle was minimal, but the Fire and Emergency Medical Service (SIAMU) strongly condemns the incident, which is similar to a previous incident in Molenbeek last year.

