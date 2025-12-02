'Soundtrack to a Coup d'État' picks up prestigious award in London

Andrée Blouin, centre, Patrice Lumumba’s adviser and speechwriter, in Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat. Photograph: Modern Films

The Belgian co-production ‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’État’ won a prestigious Rose d’Or award on Monday evening in London.

The documentary, created in collaboration with VRT, RTBF, Onomatopee Films, and Warboys Films, was recognised in the Arts category.

The win was confirmed via a post on the Instagram page of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Nine VRT programmes, one VTM show, and one Play programme were nominated for various awards, but none other than ‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’État’ secured a prize.

Directed by Johan Grimonprez, the documentary uses archival footage and historical music recordings to explore the postcolonial conflict over Congo’s rich natural resources following its independence in 1960.

The story is narrated from the perspective of Andrée Blouin, an often overlooked trailblazer for women’s rights and African independence.

The Rose d’Or Awards have been celebrating exceptional global television and radio programmes marked by originality, creativity, and excellence since 1961.

