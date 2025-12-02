Surinamese slave descendants accept apology of King of the Netherlands

Screen grab taken from AFPTV video footage shows Queen Maxima and King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander attending a welcome ceremony hosted by Surinam's President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons in Paramaribo on December 1, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Descendants of African slaves and Indigenous peoples in Suriname have formally accepted King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ apology for slavery during a private ceremony.

Wilgo Ommen, a representative of the Indigenous communities, stated that the acceptance came with the belief that the King wished to contribute to healing and restoration "with a clear conscience".

The King issued his apology in 2023, following an official apology by former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in December 2022.

During the closed-door meeting, the Dutch royal family met with Suriname’s president, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, and traditional leaders to discuss further steps.

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, speaking on behalf of the King, announced a €66 million fund for social projects benefiting descendants of slaves and Indigenous communities.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital, on Sunday as part of the country’s commemoration of 50 years of independence, celebrated on 25 November. This marks the first visit by the Dutch royal family to Suriname in over 40 years.

Suriname, a small nation in northern South America, has faced turmoil since gaining independence in 1975, including rebellions, coups d’état, and strained diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

Relations between the two countries were severed in 1982 during the military rule of former dictator Desi Bouterse. Diplomacy resumed under democratic governance in 1988 but was disrupted again during Bouterse’s presidency from 2010 to 2020.

Bouterse’s National Democratic Party (NDP) is now led by President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, continuing to shape the nation’s political landscape.

