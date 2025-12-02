Police operation in Abattoirs district leads to seizure of €215,000 and 45 vehicles

Anderlecht Abbatoirs in Cureghem. Credit: Creative Commons

Over €215,000 and 45 vehicles were seized in a major police operation near the Anderlecht Abattoirs on Monday, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor.

The large-scale operation took place on 1 December in Rue Heyvaert, spanning the municipalities of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Anderlecht. Over 300 police officers were involved in the raid.

Authorities confiscated a total of €218,955 and impounded 45 vehicles during the action. Ten businesses were sealed under judicial orders.

The operation was led by the Brussels Public Prosecutor in cooperation with local police zones Brussels-West and Midi, as well as the central body for combating organised economic and financial crime (OCDEFO).

Additional support was provided by federal police and other local zones. The Federal Public Service for Economy, Customs, and the Immigration Office also participated.

The main goal was to investigate car dealerships as part of efforts to combat money laundering and serious organised tax fraud, the prosecutor explained.

