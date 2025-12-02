Michelin Guide launches new wine distinction in France

International Director of the Michelin Guides Gwendal Poullennec poses at the Vaudeville brasserie in Paris on March 14, 2024. Credit: Belga / AFP

Michelin has announced the launch of "Grappes", a new distinction for vineyards aimed at recognising excellence in winemaking.

The accolade will consist of three levels: one grape for high-quality producers, two for excellence, and three for exceptional winemakers.

Additionally, vineyards that don’t qualify for a grape will receive a "recommended" mention, similar to Michelin’s system for restaurants and hotels.

Five criteria will determine the ranking: agronomic quality reflecting vineyard work, technical mastery in the cellar, wine identity highlighting uniqueness, balance ensuring harmony, and consistency across vintages.

Evaluations will be conducted by an in-house team of experts to ensure independence, said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin’s director.

The first “Grappes” will focus on Bordeaux and Burgundy, with details expected to be unveiled in 2026 during two planned events.

Michelin plans to expand its selection to other wine regions in France and globally in future years, with results accessible via its digital platforms.

This is not Michelin’s first venture into wine. Since its founding in 1900, the guide has considered wine quality in restaurant reviews, introduced wine pairing recommendations, and added icons for noteworthy wine lists in 2004.

In 2016, Michelin acquired the renowned Parker wine guide, further enhancing its expertise in the industry, Poullennec explained.

