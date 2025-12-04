Belgian passport ranks among best in the world

Illustrative image of a passport. Credit: Belga

Belgium has one of the most desirable passports in the world, according to the latest Global Passport Index by the investment migration consultancy Global Citizens Solutions.

The Belgian passport ranked 21st on the global list, which is based on the quality of life facilitated by the passport and how "friendly" it is for travelling and for investments.

The factor with the greatest weight for the ranking (at 50%) is the enhanced mobility index. This measures how easy it is for certain passport holders to travel and settle across borders.

Belgium had a "very high mobility score" due to its visa-on-arrival option for several countries, as well as visa-free access to 128 countries, the consultancy noted. Globally, the Belgian passport was in 11th place for this index.

In terms of quality of life, which counts for 25% of the overall ranking, Belgium was in 22nd place. This reflects the factors, including the cost of living, the level of "happiness" of citizens, as well as the overall socio-economic development of the country.

Out of the three pillars of the global ranking, Belgium ranked the lowest in the investment index, in 43rd place. This index is based on factors such as the business environment, the national economy's strength, and the level of personal taxation.

Europe on top

While Belgium remains in one of the top spots in the global index, continent-wise, Europe "overwhelmingly" led the 2025 list of "friendliest" passports, according to the Global Citizens Solutions team.

The number one spot in the ranking was awarded to the Swedish passport, which the consultancy noted has remained one of the strongest passports in its Index since 2021. Sweden's passport came out top this year in quality of life, sixth in mobility, and ninth in the investment index.

Sweden was followed by Switzerland, which was 31st in quality of life, 12th in mobility, and second in the investment criteria.

In third place was Finland, followed by Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Norway.

