   
Belgium in Brief: Has Brussels Plateaued?
Friday, 24 September, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Has Brussels Plateaued?

    Friday, 24 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    The hope that expanding the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will prompt Brussels’ unvaccinated to get the vaccine might not be so simple, according to Inge Neven, the head of the region’s Health Inspectorate.

    That’s an interesting point. By now, the majority of us have already had our vaccine, or have at least had the opportunity to get it. Will extending the need for the pass to bars, restaurants and gyms change the minds of those yet to have it?

    There’s every chance you actually know someone who’s not getting it, or at least holding out for now. Will not being allowed to go to places actually change that?

    Neven says it’s unlikely (read more from Lauren Walker here).

    But to put this into a bit more context, the latest update has shown that the Brussels-Capital Region is one of Europe’s last dark red zones.

    Currently, Brussels, Venice and Slovenia are the only dark red zones on the ECDC map, meaning that more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected over the past two weeks.

    There’s data, opportunity, and even a potential motivation. But this all has yet to bring a flurry of new vaccinations.

    So could it be that vaccination figures in Brussels are reaching a plateau?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations.



    1. Diamond dealer who fled to South Africa left debt of €360 million

    Erez Daleyot, a Belgian-Israeli diamond trader who went bust and took his private jet to South Africa ten years ago, left behind debts of no less than €360 million, a court in Antwerp heard. Here’s more.

    2. Brussels among last dark red zones in Europe as travel map turns orange

    Brussels’ Grand Place. Credit: Belga

    The Brussels-Capital Region is one of Europe’s last remaining dark red zones while the rest of the map is gradually returning to orange in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Here’s why. 

    3. There’s a strike today in Brussels

    Want to know why? Read more.

    4. …and here’s how best to deal with it

    Stranded with meetings to plan? Here are your options.

    5. ‘Hit them in their wallet’: seize cars of street racers says Groen Party

    The leader of the Green party is calling on the Brussels Minister-President to urge police zones to confiscate the cars of street racers, saying that weakly enforced fines aren’t enough to address the growing problem. Read More.

    6. Leaked emails show Flemish government asked to stop communication about PFOS pollution from 3M factory

    Leaked emails shared with VRT indicate that members of the Flemish government decided back in 2017 that there was no need for the 3M factory in Antwerp to further investigate or communicate regarding pollution resulting from its work. Read more.

    7. European Quarter will be centre stage for Bright Brussels Festival

    The streets of Brussels will be covered in lights at the end of October as the Bright Brussels Festival returns, with a special focus on less-touristic parts of the city for the 2021 edition. Read more.