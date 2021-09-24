Belgium in Brief: Has Brussels Plateaued?...

The hope that expanding the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will prompt Brussels’ unvaccinated to get the vaccine might not be so simple, according to Inge Neven, the head of the region’s Health Inspectorate.

That’s an interesting point. By now, the majority of us have already had our vaccine, or have at least had the opportunity to get it. Will extending the need for the pass to bars, restaurants and gyms change the minds of those yet to have it?

There’s every chance you actually know someone who’s not getting it, or at least holding out for now. Will not being allowed to go to places actually change that?

Neven says it’s unlikely (read more from Lauren Walker here).

But to put this into a bit more context, the latest update has shown that the Brussels-Capital Region is one of Europe’s last dark red zones.

Currently, Brussels, Venice and Slovenia are the only dark red zones on the ECDC map, meaning that more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected over the past two weeks.

There’s data, opportunity, and even a potential motivation. But this all has yet to bring a flurry of new vaccinations.

So could it be that vaccination figures in Brussels are reaching a plateau?

Erez Daleyot, a Belgian-Israeli diamond trader who went bust and took his private jet to South Africa ten years ago, left behind debts of no less than €360 million, a court in Antwerp heard. Here’s more.

The Brussels-Capital Region is one of Europe’s last remaining dark red zones while the rest of the map is gradually returning to orange in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Here’s why.

The leader of the Green party is calling on the Brussels Minister-President to urge police zones to confiscate the cars of street racers, saying that weakly enforced fines aren’t enough to address the growing problem. Read More.

Leaked emails shared with VRT indicate that members of the Flemish government decided back in 2017 that there was no need for the 3M factory in Antwerp to further investigate or communicate regarding pollution resulting from its work. Read more.

The streets of Brussels will be covered in lights at the end of October as the Bright Brussels Festival returns, with a special focus on less-touristic parts of the city for the 2021 edition. Read more.