Brussels police seize over €215,000, 45 vehicles in Anderlecht crackdown

Credit: Belga

More than €215,000 and 45 vehicles were seized on Monday near the Anderlecht Abattoirs, during a major police operation, the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Brussels disclosed on Tuesday.

Four undocumented individuals were arrested, while ten businesses were closed down.

The operation, conducted on Monday, 1 December, involved over 300 police officers and focused on Rue Heyvaert, spanning the municipalities of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Anderlecht.

In total, authorities confiscated €218,955 and seized 45 vehicles, the OPP confirmed.

The crackdown was led by the Brussels OPP in collaboration with Brussels-West and Brussels-Midi police zones, along with the Central Office for Suppression of Economic and Financial Organised Crime, OCDEFO.

Other local police zones, the Federal Police, Federal Public Service (FPS) Economic Affairs, Customs, and Immigration offices also supported the operation.

The primary aim of the action was to inspect vehicle businesses as part of efforts to combat money laundering and serious, organised tax fraud, the OPP explained.