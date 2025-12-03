Wednesday to be mainly cloudy

Clouds in Belgian skies. Credit: Belga

Cloudy skies with occasional drizzle will cover eastern Belgium on Wednesday morning, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Clearer spells may appear in the west and later in the central regions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 4°C and 9°C. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south to south-west.

By Wednesday evening, temporary rain is forecast for the far east and south-east of the country.

Meanwhile, clearer skies will gradually expand towards the west.

Overnight, the rain in the east and south-east will quickly clear out.

Larger, sporadic clearings may occur in some areas, although clouds will persist in others.

Localised fog patches may form in the Ardennes during the night.

Minimum temperatures will be between 2°C and 6°C, with winds first light from the south, strengthening to moderate across the country later.

