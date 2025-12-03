Belgium in Brief: Today's top picks

Credit: EU/Belga

The rector of the College of Europe Federica Mogherini has been formally charged in a suspected fraud case, the ECB will not back an EU loan to Ukraine funded by frozen Russian assets in Belgium, and the return of bird flu as well as ATMs in shops.

All this and more on The Brussels Times' website today.

The rector of the College of Europe has been charged alongside two others in the suspected fraud case involving EU-funded training for junior diplomats. Read more.

The EU wants to use €140 billion of Russian assets currently held at Euroclear in Brussels to keep Ukraine financially and militarily afloat for the next two years. Read more.

Avian influenza has so far been detected at eight Belgian poultry farms this autumn. But the virus isn't just affecting chickens. Read more.

Trying to find somewhere to get cash money in Belgium can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But that may soon change. Read more.

La Liste has unveiled its ranking of the top 1,000 restaurants in the world for 2026. Read more.

The decision follows years of financial losses, with Belgium no longer considered a priority market for the company. Read more.

The share of Belgian products in household food and drink spending dropped to 62.3% in 2023, down from nearly 67% in 2010. Read more.