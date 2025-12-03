Midi Tower renovation estimated at nearly €178 million

Aerial view from the giant wheel of the Poelaert Place (Poelaertplein) shows a skyline of Brussels with the tower building Midi tower in Brussels, Thursday 07 November 2024. Credit: Belga

The renovation of the Midi Tower in Brussels is estimated to cost €177.69 million, according to Pensions Minister Jan Jambon.

The Midi Tower stands 150 metres tall, making it the tallest building in Belgium.

Located by Brussels-Midi train station, it currently serves as office space for the country’s pension agency, earning it the nickname Pension Tower.

Plans for a complete renovation of the building have been discussed for years, and the current government included the project in its coalition agreement.

Minister Jambon explained to a parliamentary committee that the renovation cost was projected at just under €178 million.

He noted that the tower’s value, currently estimated at €91 million, could rise to €323 million after the renovations.

Funding for the project is allocated within the multi-year budget plan, covering expenditures up to 2031.

