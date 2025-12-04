Belgium to acquire new French armoured vehicles

The first Griffons, multi-purpose armoured vehicles, assembled in Belgium are presented on Tuesday 15 July 2025, in Staden. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The Belgian Ministry of Defence will order 92 additional Griffon armoured vehicles and 123 new Serval vehicles from French companies at a cost of €1.15 billion, according to information reported by L’Echo on Thursday.

The procurement plan was presented to federal MPs during a closed-door meeting of the Military Purchases and Sales Commission on Wednesday.

The vehicles include troop transporters, but also command and support units, as well as ambulances.

Funding will be split, with €495.6 million allocated for the Griffon vehicles and €656.4 million designated for the Serval models.

These acquisitions fall under the CaMo strategic partnership, established in 2019 between France and Belgium.

The agreement aims to enable interoperability between the ground forces of both nations based on the French Scorpion combat system, which allows real-time data exchange on the battlefield.

