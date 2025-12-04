Nearly 500 jobs threatened at historic Belgian-German camera company

llustration picture shows the logo of Agfa in 2011. Credit: Belga

Agfa has announced that 470 jobs will be affected at its Mortsel site as part of a restructuring plan to cut costs by 2027.

Agfa-Gevaert NV (Agfa) is a Belgian-German multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, and distributes analogue and digital imaging products.

The company made the announcement on Monday, following the conclusion of labour negotiations. Initially, in November last year, Agfa had anticipated 530 job losses.

The restructuring is aimed at adapting the cost structure of its traditional film-related operations, as the imaging industry continues to face poor sales.

Agfa had earlier warned of budget cuts in summer, but the November estimates sparked concerns among unions, with ABVV describing the situation as "a labour bloodbath".

Agfa highlighted its goal to reorganise all areas of its film-based activities, aiming to achieve savings of €50 million by the end of 2027.

The impact will be felt across the workforce in Belgium, including workers, employees, and management. The implementation is planned to take place over three years.

The company emphasised minimising forced redundancies by relying on natural staff turnover or voluntary departures.

Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group, called the agreement a "milestone in the group’s transformation", stating that it will allow Agfa to adjust costs to align with market realities.

Currently, around 1,800 staff are employed at the Mortsel site, fewer than during the company’s peak years. Details regarding severance packages have not been disclosed.

The company began as a dye manufacturer in 1867, before introducing X-ray plates and film products in 1898. In 1903 it produced its first cinematographic film.

The company used forced labour in its factories during the Second World War. In 2004, it pulled out of the commercial photographic market, and today focuses on business to business sales.

