Drug dealer carrying 50,000 euro arrested in Liège

An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday in Liège against a man for drug dealing and money laundering, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Liège.

The man was already sent to court in September for drug offenses but was not under an arrest warrant. This time the individual’s mother is also implicated according to Belga News Agency.

Local police had information the man was continuing to sell drugs and arrested him while he was in possession of cannabis and the sum of 50,000 euro.

The suspect’s mother, who is involved to a lesser extent since she kept an eye on the money, was also sent before the judge.

The Brussels Times