Brussels political crisis: MR now wants 'limited' government for budget

MR's Georges-Louis Bouchez is pictured at a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 13 November 2025. Credit: Belga

Faced with a political deadlock in Brussels, the MR party has now proposed forming a "limited" government to present a budget to the Brussels Parliament.

The French-speaking right-wing liberals had previously opposed such a solution, citing it as an undesirable path forward.

However, MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez stated on Thursday during an interview with RTBF’s Matin Première that the idea is now being considered out of necessity.

"I don’t propose this with enthusiasm, but necessity makes it responsible. We need to put a pilot back in the plane," he said.

Bouchez argued that having all parties in the same government would foster solidarity and trust, helping them work collaboratively towards solutions.

"This forces people to make efforts because you must move forward together. It would also reassure rating agencies by showing the situation has stabilised," he explained.

He emphasised that the MR, being the largest party in the elections in the June 2024 elections, must be part of the proposed government.

"This isn’t about personal preferences; it’s about finding ways to cut spending," he asserted.

Bouchez also criticised what he described as a lack of a culture of fiscal discipline in Brussels politics, noting that significant budgetary reforms have not been carried out in recent years.

Regarding the possibility of Les Engagés, a federal and Walloon coalition partner of the MR, to align with left-wing parties in Brussels as indicated this month due to MR's failure in leading formation talks, Bouchez expressed doubt.

"I don’t see how one can partner with the MR on one hand and simultaneously partner with the main opponents of our policies at the federal and Walloon levels," he concluded.

