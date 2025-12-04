Colruyt removes 'Everyday black tea' from shelves due to too many alkaloids

Colruyt Laagste Prijzen, Comarkt, and Retail Partners Colruyt Group are recalling Everyday black tea (100 bags) due to excessive levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids.

The recall concerns Everyday black tea (100 bags) with a best-before date of February 2028. This product was sold between 23 April 2025 and 3 December 2025.

Its article number is 22270, lot number 5738060225, and barcode number 05400141181579.

Consumers who purchased this tea are advised not to consume it. They can return the product to the store for a full refund.

The affected product has already been removed from store shelves.

Related News