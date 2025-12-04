Over 67,000 people expected at Brussels New Year festival

FCKNYE in Brussels is among the largest New Year's Eve parties in Europe. Credit: FCKNYE

The FCKNYE winter festival in Brussels is set to host over 67,000 attendees during its first-ever three-day edition, say organisers.

The event, launched in 2010, has grown into what organisers describe as "the global reference for New Year’s celebrations."

This year, it will run from 30 December to 1 January, featuring performances from 110 artists across diverse genres.

The festival will take place in Brussels Expo (Heysel), where five stages will span 80,000 square metres.

Famous French-speaking rappers like PLK, Josman, Dinos, and Vald, along with hard techno stars such as Nico Moreno, Indira Paganotto, and Dyen, are among the highlights.

An indoor camping area will be available for attendees, with 75% of visitors expected to come from abroad.

Thrill-seekers can also enjoy activities such as electric karting, driving simulators, and virtual reality gaming zones.

The previous edition drew 55,000 festival-goers, and this year’s extended format aims to further elevate the experience.

