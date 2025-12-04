Local buses to still transport Arsenal fans in Bruges despite arson incident

Flemish public bus service De Lijn will transport Arsenal supporters to the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges on 10 December despite concerns following a recent arson incident.

Earlier, De Lijn bus drivers had refused to continue football-related transport after a Barcelona supporter set fire to a bus ahead of a Champions League match between Club Brugge and FC Barcelona.

This time, additional safety measures will be implemented. Police will escort the buses, and stewards from both Club Brugge and Arsenal will be present inside and outside the buses to maintain order.

Bart Reyns from the ACV union stated that these precautions are critical to ensure safety and prevent further incidents.

Drivers and unions have expressed that their willingness to facilitate these rides is dependent on their success under enhanced security.

However, unions emphasise that this is the final chance. If another incident occurs, De Lijn will withdraw from providing transport for football matches, insisting alternative solutions must be found for supporters.

Barcelona bang

The incident occurred ahead of Champions League match between Club Brugge and FC Barcelona last month.

Visiting supporters were being transported by shuttle buses from the Vrijdagmarkt near ’t Zand to the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Police noticed a sudden flash as fans were boarding one of the buses, and quickly evacuated the vehicle, preventing injuries. The fire brigade managed to control the blaze swiftly.

A suspect, a Barcelona supporter, was held at the scene and placed under judicial arrest. The public prosecutor will decide how the case proceeds after his interrogation.

Pyrotechnics, which are believed to have caused the fire, are banned due to their inherent danger, police spokesperson Lien Depoorter stated after the incident.

