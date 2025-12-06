New Abu Dhabi landmark museum powered by Belgian engineering

Zayed National Museum. Credit: Belga

Abu Dhabi has inaugurated one of its most ambitious cultural projects this week: the Zayed National Museum.

While the museum pays tribute to the founding father of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is also a showcase of Belgian engineering power – and of the Belgian taxpayers who co-built it.

The project was delivered by Besix, Belgium’s largest construction group, which has been active in the Gulf since 1966. The company was brought in to restart the museum’s construction in 2021 after the previous contractor went bankrupt.

Working alongside local partners, Besix took on "one of the most complex projects [the group] has ever undertaken," as described by its project director, David De Visscher, to Belga.

The museum’s signature design – five soaring steel towers inspired by falcon wings, the tallest rising to 123 metres – comes from British architect Norman Foster.

The structures also integrate traditional Emirati techniques, such as wind towers that naturally ventilate the entire complex.

"The design embraces sustainability by combining ancient techniques with modern technologies," De Visscher explains to Belga.

A Belgian giant with public roots

Although Besix operates globally and earns most of its revenue abroad, the group is still deeply tied to Belgium: it employs Belgian workers, pays taxes, and remains a significant contributor to the national economy.

After the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo – also completed only a month ago – the Zayed National Museum is another example of how Belgian expertise shapes some of the world’s most iconic sites.