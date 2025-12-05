Queen Mathilde visits Brussels police unit as sexual assaults figures soar

Queen Mathilde's visit was part of an ongoing effort to improve sexual assault victims' support across Belgium. Credit : The Brussels Times/ Anas El Baye.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium visited the Emergency Victim Assistance (EVA) at the police station in the city centre district on Thursday morning. Her visit was part of an ongoing effort to improve support for victims of sexual assault across Belgium.

Set up five years ago, EVA provides specialist care for victims of sexual and intra-familial violence whose assaults occurred more than seven days earlier. More immediate cases are treated at Sexual Assault Care Centres.

The Queen was shown how interviews are conducted sensitively to avoid re-traumatising and triggering victims. She also met Lucky, the unit's judicial support dog, who helps calm victims during statements.

Social workers present described the pressures they face in their job, including the rise in complex cases, the emotional toll on them, and the growing need for long-term follow-up.

Two lawyers explained the gaps in legal support and the difficulties victims face when waiting for investigations that can take several months.

Later on, the Queen met with a victim of sexual assault.

Rising figures

Latest federal police figures reveal an exponential rise in sexual offences since 2020. That year, 1,252 offences were reported in the Brussels district; the number climbed to 1,677 in 2021, then to 1,810 in 2022, 1,846 in 2023 and 2,174 in 2024.

The steepest increase occurred between 2020 and 2021, up 34%, and again between 2023 and 2024, up approximately 18%.

Between January and July 2025, federal police recorded between 142 and 225 sexual-offence cases each month, a pace that has not slowed for five years.

The Brussels Bar, which published the data to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women last month, says the rise cannot be explained solely by high reporting rates: sexual violence is also on the rise.

Rape and sexual assault form nearly seven in ten cases registered since early 2024. They are followed by complaints of public indecency, the dissemination of sexual content, images of child abuse, voyeurism and various forms of exploitation or the sexual approach of minors.

The unit is designed for victims who might never walk into a police station for several reasons: reprisal from partners or relatives, lack of trust in institutions, being undocumented, or simply needing time.

Related News

EVA's model focuses on preventing more trauma by limiting repeated questioning and coordinating with hospitals, prosecutors and external aid partners. The unit says the guiding rule remains simple: doing what is best for the victim.

"They come when they can breathe. Our job is to make sure they are not hurt again," one social worker told The Brussels Times.

Interviews in the unit can last three to six hours. Victims are given time to decide whether to file a complaint or not.