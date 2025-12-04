Seven far-right activists charged with inciting hatred and discrimination

Liège Criminal Court. © Belga / Nicolas Lambert

Seven defendants, including three former candidates of the far-right party Nation, appeared before the Liège Court of Appeal on Thursday for charges related to incitement to hatred, violence, and discrimination.

Their posts had been flagged by the federal police for promoting ideas rooted in racial discrimination or hatred.

Leticia Knevels, Sarah Dumalin, and Corinne Dupont were candidates in the 2018 regional and federal elections for the Nation party.

They later left the party and founded the Liège Identity Collective, which eventually became a non-profit organisation called National Values.

Between 2020 and 2021, federal police identified several problematic posts on the Facebook page of the organisation.

These included both publications and reactions from members, many of which targeted foreigners and migrants with content deemed racist.

The non-profit had claimed to be established to assist the underprivileged. However, the prosecution argued this was a front to promote their far-right-driven agenda.

"Behind this is an identity struggle, with incitement to hatred disguised through seemingly acceptable language, understood by those receiving the messages," said the prosecutor.

In the initial trial, the defendants were sentenced to penalties ranging from community service to six months in prison with suspension.

The prosecutor highlighted unusual delays in the proceedings and called for confirmation of the sentences.

Defence lawyers argued the case involved freedom of expression and actions that should not be classified as criminal offences. They requested either acquittal for their clients or alternative measures, such as a deferred judgement.

The ruling will be delivered on 15 January.

