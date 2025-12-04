Retail sector is recovering in Europe, but not Belgium

Credit: Belga

The retail sector in Europe is recovering, with projected growth rates of 4% in 2025, 3% in 2026, and 4% in 2027, according to forecasts by Allianz Trade released Thursday.

In Belgium, the recovery is slower due to cautious consumer behaviour. Despite a decline in the pace of bankruptcies, they continue to rise.

Allianz Trade also highlights that Belgium’s retail market remains relatively conservative in its structure.

Increasing competitive pressure from major online marketplaces is forcing retailers to invest in digital channels.

These investments are creating additional costs at a time when margins are already under strain, primarily due to rising personnel expenses.

In contrast, Allianz predicts that the sector’s growth in the United States will reach 4%.

Meanwhile, Chinese platforms are losing momentum due to stricter regulations.

This shift has resulted in production moving to other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

