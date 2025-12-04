Brussels stock market ends losing streak

Brussels Stock Exchange. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Brussels Stock Exchange ended its losing streak on Thursday, with the Bel20 index recovering by 0.36% to 5,013.35 points.

Melexis led the day’s gains, surging by 8.04% to €60.50, as the chip designer for the automotive sector benefitted from reports suggesting a potential extension of the transition period for the ban on combustion engine vehicles.

Ackermans & van Haaren climbed 4.90% to €227.00, after Kepler Cheuvreux raised its price target for the holding company from €219 to €315.

Pharmaceutical company UCB edged up by 0.04% to €239.90. At the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, it presented results of its research using its Fintepla drug to treat the rare epileptic condition CDD.

Spadel gained 6.14% to €242.00 on the secondary market.

Energy platform EnergyVision rose by 1.94% to €10.50 after announcing its acquisition of Turbulent, a developer of micro hydropower installations. The move aims to reduce reliance on wind and solar energy sources.

Agfa-Gevaert advanced by 0.68% to €10.50 despite confirming additional job cuts. Beyond the previously announced 470 layoffs, the company will shed 145 more positions in its Mortsel and Heultje facilities and accelerate its restructuring plan within the film division.

Among index stocks, Solvay registered a loss, dropping 1.50% to €27.60.

In the broader market, Care Property fell by 6.57% to €10.88. The real estate investor reduced its dividend ahead of a capital increase, now estimated at €0.92 per share for the period up to 3 December.

Additionally, subscription rights for new shares were adjusted, allowing investors to subscribe to one new share for every seven rights at a price of €10.50 each.