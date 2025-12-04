Farmers' unions divided over new genomic techniques

Transgenic wheat. ©peer.eu

An agreement reached late Wednesday night between European lawmakers and EU Member States to approve plants developed using new genomic techniques (NGTs) has sparked division among farmers' unions.

NGTs, referred to as “new GMOs” by critics, allow scientists to modify plant genomes without introducing foreign DNA, unlike first-generation GMOs. These methods can create genetically modified but non-transgenic seeds, potentially yielding varieties resistant to disease or drought in the context of climate change.

The European farmers’ union Copa-Cogeca hailed the agreement as “historic” and “a turning point” for agriculture. It expressed optimism that NGTs provide “real and tangible tools” to address current and future challenges linked to climate, the environment, and food security, deeming them essential for farmers facing rapidly changing conditions.

On the other hand, the Walloon agricultural union Fugea criticised the deal as a “betrayal” of farmers’ legitimate concerns over patent issues. It warned of the lack of protection against accidental cross-contamination and raised fears of potential legal action against farmers accused of patent infringement.

The compromise relaxes existing regulations for certain Category-1 NGTs, which include plants with a limited number of mutations that will be treated as equivalent to conventional varieties. However, NGTs that produce insecticides or are herbicide-resistant will remain banned for sustainability reasons, and none will be permitted in organic farming.

Under the agreement, farmers will see 'Category-1 NGT' specified on seed packaging, but final-product labelling will not include such information. Some NGOs have warned that the concentration of expensive patents in the hands of large corporations could disadvantage smaller farmers.

Before taking effect, the agreement must be formally approved by the European Parliament and Member States. Belgium is expected to abstain from the vote due to political disagreements within its federal and regional governments.