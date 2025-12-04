Brico to turn 10 of its stores into franchises

© Belga

DIY retailer Brico will transition ten of its stores in Belgium to franchise status by Summer 2026.

This decision was communicated to unions on Wednesday during an extraordinary works council meeting.

A representative of the Liberal trade union CGSLB/ACLVB said the move was part of cost-cutting measures, and mentioned that the chain is struggling with debts amounting to €100 million.

Brico plans to transfer ten stores to independent operators, with the first four expected to be franchised by February 2026. Staff will be offered the choice to continue working under the franchise model or remain with the Brico chain.

Negotiations are set to begin shortly for two outlets, with similar plans being considered for four additional stores.

Franchising is not new to Brico, as several of its stores already operate under this model.

Brico operates around 150 stores in Belgium. Some are standard Brico branches, while others are urban BricoCity outlets, and larger BricoPlanit stores.

The intention to franchise extends across the Benelux region, according to the union representative. Brico is owned by Dutch group Maxeda, which also operates the Praxis chain in the Netherlands.