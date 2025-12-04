Man (66) found guilty of murdering wife

Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

After 3.5 hours of deliberation on Thursday, an Antwerp jury found Allal Zannahi guilty of the murder of his wife, Khadouj Ouad (52).

The 66-year-old Antwerp resident did not contest the facts.

Khadouj had gone shopping with relatives on 7 September 2022. While they were on their way home, around 6:30 p.m., they were approached from behind by Allal on Jan Davidlei in Antwerp's Kiel district.

The suspect, who was armed with a chef's knife, stabbed Khadouj in the back without warning and without hesitation. She died on the spot.

Allal then threw away the knife and his coat and immediately turned himself in at the police station on Sint-Bernardsesteenweg.