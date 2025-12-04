Panamanian and Colombian airlines suspend flights to Venezuela

A Satena Airlines aircraft covering the route Bogota-Caracas is pictured upon arrival at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on November 9, 2022. The resumption of flights between Venezuela and Colombia followed the reestablishment of bilateral relations after Colombian president Gustavo Petro came to power last August 7. Venezuela and Colombia broke diplomatic ties in 2019 after Colombian President Ivan Duque (2018-2022) disowned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and accepted opposition leader Juan Guaidó as a peer. Federico PARRA / AFP

The Colombian airline Satena has suspended its flights to and from Venezuela, following similar moves by Panama’s Copa Airlines and Wingo.

Copa and Wingo announced on Wednesday night that they would temporarily halt flights to and from Caracas on 4 and 5 December as a precautionary measure. Several other international airlines have already made similar decisions.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Satena stated that the suspension was due to “reports of disruptions (…) in satellite navigation systems” which pose “an operational risk.”

On 21 November, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) urged aircraft passing through Venezuelan airspace to exercise “extreme caution” citing “deteriorating safety conditions and increased military activity in Venezuela and nearby regions.” This represents “a potential risk” for aircraft at all altitudes, including during transit, arrivals, and departures, the FAA noted.

The US government has also warned civilian aviation about “heightened military activities” linked to the deployment of US forces in the Caribbean.

As part of anti-drug operations, the United States has sent the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Caribbean, accompanied by a fleet of warships and fighter jets. These operations have so far led to 83 fatalities.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has described the actions as a “threat,” while the US government has accused him of leading the Cartel de los Soles, a group it classifies as a drug cartel and terrorist organisation.