Ice patches may form on Brussels roads as temperatures drop, RMI warns

Icy road. Credit: Belga/David Pintens

As temperatures may drop to the freezing point, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) is warning of ice patches forming in several places in the west and centre of the country, including in Brussels.

Friday will start with grey skies in many places, but over the course of the afternoon, there may be some clear spells inland, especially from the centre to the north-east of the country.

In the Ardennes, there may still be some drizzle from the low clouds. Maximum temperatures will range between 3-4°C in the Ardennes and 7°C in the Kempen region.

On Friday night, a new rain zone will reach Belgium from the west. Minimum temperatures will range between 1-2°C in the Ardennes (where the first precipitation may fall as sleet) and 4-5°C in Low Belgium.

The southerly wind will gradually increase and become moderate to fairly strong, with gusts between 40 and 60 km/h and even up to around 70 km/h at the coast.

On Saturday, after a rain zone passes through early in the day, the weather will be changeable with showers. It will remain cloudy, mild and windy with maximum temperatures between 6°C in the High Fens and 10-11°C in many other places.

The wind will initially be moderate to fairly strong from the south. Later, it will become moderate from the south-west inland but will remain fairly strong at the coast.

On Sunday, a new rain zone will move across Belgium via the French border to the Netherlands, with light rain in the morning and heavier rain in the afternoon. It will be mild with maximum temperatures between 8 and 13°C.