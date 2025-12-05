Study reveals plunging numbers of seabed animals in mining area

This picture taken on 11 September 2023 shows Moon Jellyfish (with rings) swimming off Seglvik, in northern Norway. © Olivier MORIN / AFP

Marine animal populations in a deep-sea mining exploration area have declined by 37%, according to a study published on Friday on the impact of mining on biodiversity.

The five-year research project is considered the most comprehensive to date on the environmental consequences of seabed mining.

This type of mining uses specialised machinery to extract raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, and copper from previously untouched seabeds. These materials are crucial for rechargeable batteries and military-grade technological equipment.

The study focused on the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean, a region earmarked for a potential mining project.

Scientists from the Natural History Museum in the UK, the National Oceanography Centre, and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden conducted the research.

They compared biodiversity levels two years prior to and two months after testing mining operations in the area.

Their analysis centred on small creatures, such as worms and shellfish, measuring between 0.3 mm and 2 cm.

Within the vehicle tracks left behind by mining machinery, population numbers had fallen by 37%.

Adrian Glover, lead author of the study, urged that the findings be used to establish “a new standard for environmental work in the region” under the oversight of the International Seabed Authority.

A looming United Nations high seas treaty, set to take effect in January 2026, aims to safeguard oceans already under threat from pollution and overfishing.

No commercial deep-sea mining licences have been issued in international waters, but countries such as the Cook Islands have either started or are preparing for exploration within their exclusive economic zones.