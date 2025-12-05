Brussels: Metro services resume on Line 1 following accident

Metro Line 1, Brussels © YouTube

Metro services on Line 1 in Brussels resumed on Friday evening after being interrupted by an accident at Kraainem station, according to Brussels public transport operator STIB.

Services on the line had been disrupted after a person was struck at Kraainem metro station at about 5:30 p.m. Emergency services were dispatched promptly to assist the victim.

Line 1 resumed operation at about 7:50 p.m.

However, the schedule did not immediately return to normal.

STIB did not immediately disclose any information regarding the condition of the victim.