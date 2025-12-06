Modernisation minister wants digital identity cards by next year

Minister of Digitalisation Vanessa Matz. Credit: Belga

A fully digital identity card will be available via the MyGov.be app by next year, according to Minister for Government Modernisation Vanessa Matz.

This digital card will hold the same validity as the physical identity card and can be used both online and offline.

The MyGov.be app, launched in May 2024, allows Belgians to receive notifications on their smartphones and request documents such as birth or marriage certificates digitally. As of now, it has been installed over half a million times – precisely 503,751 installations, according to the minister.

Minister Matz is working on expanding the app to include additional services. She aims to create a comprehensive digital portfolio that bundles all official documents citizens need, ranging from identity cards and driving licences to paperwork required during various life events. “With this app, citizens have the government at their fingertips, and we continue to expand its functionality,” said Matz.

In 2026, the app’s next major feature will be a digital identity card developed in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior. The card will enable users to log in online and function offline, such as during police checks. Additionally, users will be able to provide a qualified digital signature through the app, equivalent in value to a handwritten signature.

Further additions to the app include making vaccine certificates accessible and integrating a digital driving licence within the coming years. Minister Matz has set a goal of full digital accessibility for all government services by 2030. However, alternatives to digital services will remain available for those who prefer them.

Related News