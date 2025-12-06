Advertising sector makes Belgium €15.1 billion every year

This picture is taken during the official start of the winter sales, Friday 03 January 2025 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The advertising sector contributes €15.1 billion annually to Belgium’s economy, representing 2.53% of the country’s GDP, according to a study by Ortelius for the Council for Advertising.

This is the first assessment in ten years of the total economic impact of the advertising sector in Belgium. The direct impact amounts to €4.1 billion, coming from the added value created by media companies, production firms, communication and PR agencies, media agencies, market research firms, and other industry players, supporting 46,653 jobs.

Ortelius also analysed the indirect impact. It found that every euro spent on advertising generates €7.75 in additional GDP. In 2023, Belgium’s net ad spend was €1.95 billion, translating to an economic impact of €15.1 billion.

Geert Noels from Ortelius noted that media-driven information helps consumers make informed choices, while advertising fosters competition. This economic growth enhances Belgium’s visibility, attracts foreign investment, opens new export markets, and boosts tourism and talent inflow.

Ortelius further states that advertising acts as a vital safeguard against media deterioration. Recent restructuring announcements by some media groups in Belgium have raised concerns about the threat to media pluralism, potentially leading to reduced access to diverse information.

