Fire in Brussels care home

Saint-Josse-ten-Node is part of the Northern Quarter. Credit: Belga

A fire broke out early Saturday morning in a nursing home in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Brussels, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were alerted at 5:15 to the blaze on Rue de la Cible. The fire was raging on the fourth floor of the six-storey building.

According to Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade, the blaze started on a chair in the smoking area. The fire alarm, fire doors, and compartmentalisation systems worked as intended, while the care staff successfully organised the evacuation.

The fire was quickly brought under control, limiting damage to the smoking area and an adjacent reading room. After the building was ventilated and checked for carbon monoxide, residents were able to return to their rooms.

