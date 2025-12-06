Belgium in Brief: Police complaints

Good afternoon and Happy Saint Nicholas to all!

A troubling article in The Brussels Times today deals with a first hand account of another hate crime in the capital. Reports of these types of attacks are on the rise and it's a concerning trend in what is supposed to be an inclusive and progressive international city.

Equally concerning is the allegation of the way the victim was treated by the police when reporting the incident. This is not the first time we are hearing of reports like this, and although all the alleged victims are different and the alleged crimes are varied, the behaviour of the police at initial contact point is worryingly similar.

Of course police officers are under pressure, and under resourced. But I've addressed this issue previously. The basic role of the police and the judicial system as a whole is to ensure that the general population, most of whom do nothing wrong in their daily lives, are protected and listened to when they need help.

Dare I say, this is not happening on many occasions here, and it is not acceptable. This city prides itself on its diversity - rightly so. It is the 'capital of Europe'.

But if it is to be truly regarded as an international city to be envied, and one that will attract more young professionals and more families into its neighbourhoods, then it needs a police force that can deal with people, no matter where they are from or who they are, in a fair, understanding and compassionate way; and, god forbid, deal with serious criminals harshly.

I suggest that this is currently not necessarily the case. Indeed it sometimes feels like the opposite is the case.

Philip Herd

