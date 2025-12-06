German speakers crown first carnival prince with disability

German community Minister President Oliver Paasch (ProDG) talks to the press as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Kettenis, Eupen, Sunday 09 June 2024. Credit: Belga / Lucien Lambotte

Finn, a 20-year-old young man with a disability, was inaugurated on Wednesday as the first “prince carnaval de cœur” of the German-speaking Community, the cabinet of Minister-President Oliver Paasch announced on Saturday.

The event highlighted inclusion within the German-speaking Community. Similar to a traditional carnival prince, Finn received a sceptre and decorations.

The “prince de cœur” was selected from adults with disabilities who wished to actively participate in the carnival and its various festivities.

Finn enjoys preserving carnival traditions with his family. He is passionate about the event and particularly loves singing traditional songs. He is accompanied by two pages and a “Tanzmariechen” (a dancer), who are also individuals with disabilities. Together, they aim to bring carnival traditions to life in Belgium’s smallest federal entity.

For safety reasons, the young adults will not parade on a float but will attend numerous events across the eastern region of the country.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with families and associations, is supported by the German-speaking Community, the King Baudouin Foundation, the tourism office of La Calamine, and many volunteers.

The project, designed to promote inclusion, is expected to continue in the coming years.

