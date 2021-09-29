   
Two seriously injured after suspected illegal race in Antwerp
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
    Two seriously injured after suspected illegal race in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 29 September 2021

    Two people were seriously injured in Antwerp on Tuesday due to what is thought to have been an illegal race, police said. The casualties were in an uninvolved car that was hit by one of the two racers.

    Police arrested one of the alleged drivers while the other fled, leaving behind a rental car.

    The illegal race between two Mercedes took place on the Antwerp ring road in the direction of Ghent. As a queue was forming, two drivers tried to reach the Merksem exit by driving on the hard shoulder at high speed.

    Later, on the Groenendaallaan, one vehicle hit another car, with two people on board. “They had to be removed by the fire brigade and were taken to hospital in a serious condition but their lives are not in danger,” said a police spokesman.

    One of the two drivers was arrested and tested positive for drugs. The second driver managed to get away, leaving behind a rental car with a German number plate. According to the police, everything indicates that the two men knew each other and were racing.

