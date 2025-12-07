Brussels agricultural fair Agribex sees fewer visitors

Illustration picture shows the Agribex agriculture fair in Brussels, Thursday 05 December 2019. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The Agribex agricultural and horticultural fair in Brussels saw a slight decline in visitor numbers this year compared to its previous edition.

Approximately 75,000 people attended the fair in 2023, but this year’s edition saw a drop of around 5%.

Organisers attributed the decline to the absence of livestock competitions and fewer school visitors.

Agribex, officially the International Fair for Arable Farming, Livestock, Gardening, and Green Spaces, held its 73rd edition this year. The event, popularly known as the agricultural salon, usually features numerous livestock competitions and exhibitions.

However, new Brussels legislation enacted in 2024 prohibits the sale or display of live animals at such events. The absence of livestock competitions marked a significant change, as they had been a cornerstone of the fair’s identity for 72 editions.

Alain Vander Cruys, Event Coordinator at Fedagrim, acknowledged their importance, stating they are part of Agribex’s “DNA” and confirming efforts to bring them back.

Agribex spokesperson Johan van Royen also expressed commitment to reinstating livestock competitions, noting their absence especially impacts weekend family attendance.

While family visitors have dropped, professional attendance remained relatively stable. Exhibitor satisfaction appears high, with 25% of exhibition spaces already booked for the next edition.

The next Agribex fair is scheduled to take place from 8 to 12 December 2027 at Brussels Expo.

