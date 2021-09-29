   
Belgian university named world’s best gaming school for the third time
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
    Wednesday, 29 September 2021
    Belgian university named world's best gaming school for the third time
    Belgian university named world’s best gaming school for the third time

    Wednesday, 29 September 2021

    Credit: Pexels

    The Digital Arts and Entertainment bachelor’s programme at Howest, a university college in West Flanders, has been named ‘Best Game Design & Development School’ for the third time.

    The ranking is issued by The Rookies, an international leading organisation from the games sector. Previously, Howest also won the award in 2017 and 2018.

    “What we are very pleased about this time is that the average level of our students has increased. So our top ranking is not determined by a few students who stand out,” programme manager Rik Leenknegt told the Belga news agency.

    “Additionally, the results show that we have expanded our lead over the number 2,” he added.

    The Canadian ‘Think Tank Training Centre’ ranked second, followed by ‘New3dge’ in France in third place.

    “The award is a wonderful showcase for the DAE programme at Howest and contributes to the continued growth in the number of students enrolled,” said Leenknegt. “These already number 1,350 now, including more than 300 international students from all over the world.”

    Howest has been doing well in the rankings for some time now, and ranked in the top five since the first edition of The Rookies in 2017.

    “Year after year, we are running at the top of the Champions League with the best game schools in the world,” general director Lode De Geyter said. “As an innovative and forward-looking college, we are determined to continue to play at the highest level and thus to produce talent that will help determine the future of the international gaming industry.”

