   
Fewer hospitalisations, more Covid-19 patients in ICU
Thursday, 30 September, 2021
    Covid-19 patient in hospital. Credit: Belga

    There are fewer people being hospitalised in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus, but more Covid-19 patients are ending up in intensive care.

    Between 23 and 29 September, on average, 54.3 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 5% decrease since the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

    On Wednesday, a total of 699 people were in hospitals due to an infection (3 fewer than on Tuesday), including 216 patients being treated in intensive care (+9), with 118 on a ventilator (+6).

    Between 20 and 26 September, an average of 1,935 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 6% decrease from the previous seven days.

    Meanwhile, the average number of tests remains relatively high, as 47,435.3 tests were taken, the same as last week. The positivity rate sits at 4.5%, a 0.3% decrease since last week.

    During the same period, an average of 7.6 people died per day from the virus, a 20% increase compared to last week, when this figure dropped to below six, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,595.

    The virus reproduction rate has once again risen above 1 to 1.02 after sitting below this figure for several weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased slightly and now sits at 242.7 over the past 14 days.

    As of Tuesday, more than 8.57 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.39 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

    The Brussels Times