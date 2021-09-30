Belgium in Brief: Knights Of The Round Table Debate

A fairytale years in the making was brewing yesterday in Brussels. Did you see it?

A ferocious dragon appeared in front of the European Commission’s headquarters on Wednesday, firing a jet of plastic at passers-by in the aid of awareness.

The four-metre-long would-be tyrant – which I have taken to calling Smog for the sake of this intro – has made no personal demands but there were some people around to explain its motivations.

“We brought the dragon spitting plastic waste into the world to tell the EU institutions the scale and impact of the EU’s plastic waste,” Pierre Condamine, Zero Waste Europe’s Waste Policy Officer, told The Brussels Times.

Aspirations to write about dragons and knights aside, the dragon was intended to draw particular attention to the EU’s waste export policy. As Lauren Walker reports, the EU is one of the largest exporters of plastic waste in the world: six countries in the top ten global exporters are EU Member States, including Belgium, as well as Germany, Netherlands, France, Italy and Slovenia. Read Lauren’s piece for the full lowdown.

Is the dragon – again, I’m seriously pushing for Smog – the good guy in this whole thing? If Smog is campaigning for the environment, then Smog is the hero? That’s just turned this whole story on its head.

So what I want to know is:

Did you see the dragon?

What would you call it?

How does this story end?

