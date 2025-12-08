Legislators call for financial guarantees for iconic Brussels parade

Scene from the 12th edition of the 'Zinneke Parade', in Brussels, 14 May 2022. © BELGA VIDEO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Brussels Parliament’s Finance Committee has overwhelmingly approved a resolution urging the regional government to clarify its financial support for the Zinneke Parade ahead of 2026.

The proposal, put forward by Benjamin Dalle (Christen Democratisch en Vlaams, CD&V), seeks immediate clarification on funding allocations for the parade as part of the regional budget. The MR voted against it and the N-VA abstained, but other parties expressed firm support.

The Zinneke Parade, held every two years, was created in 2000 as a multicultural carnival to connect the many different cultures, communities and districts within Brussels. It remains one of the lasting cultural legacies of Brussels’ tenure as the 2000 European Capital of Culture.

Each edition gathers over 150 associations, schools, youth organisations, and artists in a collaborative two-year process, supported by the Brussels-Capital Region.

The parade requires months of preparation involving substantial regional subsidies. However, amid a challenging budgetary climate and the absence of a fully functioning government, its funding is now uncertain.

While the government sees the event as a tool for social cohesion and cultural expression, current funding only partially covers the overall budget, leaving the organisation reliant on yearly decisions.

According to Dalle, Zinneke Parade has requested assurances for its operational subsidies, which account for 35-40% of the total budget. Without these guarantees, the 2026 edition risks significant cuts or outright cancellation.

Monday's resolution urges the government to allocate the necessary funds immediately so as to enable the preparation of a full-scale parade next year. It also advocates for a structural, multi-annual funding framework to ensure long-term support.

The proposal was co-signed by DéFI, Ecolo and Team Fouad Ahidar, joined on Monday by representatives of the PTB-PVDA (Labour Party) and Parti Socialiste (PS).