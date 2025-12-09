Ghent expects to earn about €10 million from speed fines

The city of Ghent. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

The city of Ghent expects to generate approximately €10 million per year from speed enforcement measures, starting in 2027.

This revenue will result from the installation of ten speed enforcement zones on city roads and the handling of minor speeding offences. The estimate is based on current speed measurements, accident statistics, and violation rates.

The city plans to manage the entire process independently—covering installation, analysis, enforcement, processing, and follow-up—with no involvement from private partners.

This approach ensures that all revenue from fines goes directly to the city’s coffers. Additional staff will be recruited within the police, mobility department, and legal services to make the system operational.

The funds will not be specifically earmarked for traffic safety or infrastructure, but will flow into the general city budget. However, the city administration stresses that the primary aim of the speed enforcement is to improve road safety, not to fill the budget.

Fewer violations and reduced revenue would serve as evidence of the system’s effectiveness, according to officials.

Opposition members argue, however, that the city seems to be relying on a consistent stream of revenue from fines and question whether it anticipates any significant deterrent effect over time.