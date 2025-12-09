Belgium in Brief: Wanna bet?

Credit: Belga

Our main article today is about the ongoing delays to the redevelopment of the Avenue de la Toison d'Or area.

There are specific issues with underground parking access and other business problems that are contributing to this. But it serves as another example of the overburdensome and bureaucratic planning permit processes that even the smallest developers and premises run into here in Brussels, never mind major public/private construction projects.

Countless times, we hear anecdotal evidence of the bureaucratic hoops that businesses have to jump through to apply for building and development permits, only to then wait many months for any response, let alone any final permission.

Business representatives tell us it is a real barrier to inward investment and entrepreneurship, and many small businesses give up altogether. Even Federal Government ministers admit something needs to be done.

Yet, so far, nothing has changed. And here we come back to a major factor in all this – the lack of a Brussels Region Government. Without that, none of the regulations can change. It's a vicious circle.

And what of the government negotiations, I hear you cry? Good question. Radio silence on that front. Some say this is a good sign – they are in the 'no news is good news' camp. I myself am less optimistic.

We had a little bet in The Brussels Times newsroom a few months ago as to who thought there would be a regional government by Christmas. There was almost unanimity on the side of no government, but I promise I will let you know if the one outlier optimist gets their prize.

I genuinely hope I lose this bet this time – but I'm also pretty confident I won't.

Speaking of competitions – it's that time again. Together with our friends at Full Circle Brussels, we are hosting a Christmas Quiz next week, on 16 December. Make sure to reserve your space here. There will be prizes as usual.

Philip Herd

