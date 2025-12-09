Half of the vehicles inspected in Brussels flout transport regulations

Le Service Circulation Routiere > de la Police Boraine a mis sur pied, jeudi, une vaste operation de controle technique des vehicules, plus particulierement, des camions dans la zone boraine. De nombreux proces-verbaux ont ete dresses. Il s'agissait d'une premiere en Hainaut. on the picture regarding the Belga article "La Police Boraine a mene une operation de controles techniques mobiles", 10/11/2017 14:14, in MONS. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - BELGA PHOTO ERIC CORNU

Nearly half of the road transport vehicles inspected in Brussels this year were found to be in violation, Brussels Mobility reported on Tuesday.

The regional public service conducted four major inspections on public transport vehicles for goods and passengers this year, with the latest one on Tuesday morning.

On Hembeek Quay, checks were carried out on 47 goods transport vehicles, revealing infractions in 53% of cases. Violations included overloading, expired technical inspections, mechanical defects, and driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, on Rue de Koninck, inspections focused on 78 passenger transport vehicles, with nearly 22% found to be in breach. Issues included missing documents, driving without licences, and undeclared drivers.

The inspections are carried out by Brussels Mobility’s Monitoring and Transport Control Unit (URCET), working alongside police and other institutional partners. They focus on ensuring compliance on construction sites, and in the transport of goods and passengers.

Out of 14,605 vehicles inspected this year, 46% failed to comply with regulations.

Notable infractions ranged from minor lapses, such as missing safety accessories or overdue technical inspections, to severe violations such as overloading by more than 70%, critical failures in cargo securing, and driving unauthorised taxis.

In addition, mobile inspections by URCET motorbike teams were introduced this year to monitor noise levels of scooters and motorcycles. Roughly one-third of vehicles checked were found to exceed authorised noise limits, said Emel Ziylan, head of the URCET inspection team.