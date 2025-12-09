Dikke' Nordin trial postponed to 13 January

'Dikke Nordin'. © Police

Judgment in the high-profile 'bombs and grenades' case involving alleged drug trafficker Nordin E.H. has been postponed to 13 January, Antwerp authorities announced on Tuesday.

The delay is due to an appeal lodged by the defence at the Court of Cassation, following the dismissal of prior requests to remove the trial’s presiding judge.

Nordin E.H., known as ‘Dikke’ Nordin, is accused of heading a major criminal organisation with operations spanning Antwerp, Limburg, and the Netherlands. The group allegedly trafficked cocaine through the Port of Antwerp, and reportedly acquired weapons for protection against rivals and for intimidation purposes.

The case against Nordin has been ongoing since May. Initially, he failed to appear in court due to illness, and proceedings began in his absence. A judgment had been expected in June, but his lawyers requested the removal of the presiding judge during deliberations.

The Court of Appeal dismissed that request in August.

A new judgment was expected in September, but another recusal request was filed and subsequently rejected. The defence then appealed to the Court of Cassation, resulting in further delays.

The prosecution is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for Nordin E.H.

A total of 51 individuals have faced charges in this investigation. Proceedings against Nordin were separated from the main case because he had to be extradited from the United Arab Emirates.

His associates were tried in November 2024, receiving sentences of up to 12 years in prison.