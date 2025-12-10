Parliament looking into police action during national protests

Protesters clash with riot police at a demonstration in Brussels against the Federal Government measures on Tuesday 14 October 2025. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Belgium’s parliamentary oversight committee has tasked the police watchdog with investigating law enforcement actions during recent nationwide protests against government policies.

The inquiry will also examine allegations of misconduct raised by Socialist union CGSP in late October.

According to legislator Khalil Aouasti, the Chamber has directed the committee to investigate the protests, reported incidents of violence, and complaints linked to actions during demonstrations and related events. A report will subsequently be presented to Parliament, Aouasti stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Concerns were raised, in particular, following the police’s handling of protests on 14 October, including the use of force to disperse demonstrators. On 31 October, the CGSP demanded a formal inquiry, describing incidents during protests on 2 and 14 October, along with an expulsion of migrants on 17 October, as “extremely serious.”

The union criticised law enforcement’s use of controversial tactics such as ‘kettling’— herding protesters into enclosed spaces — and firing tear gas in confined places, claiming that they were deployed against immobilised individuals.