Bart De Wever awarded €5,000 in damages for assassination plot

Prime Minister Bart De Wever. © Belga/Emile Windal

The Antwerp Criminal Court has granted €5,000 in damages to Prime Minister Bart De Wever, whose assassination plot in 2023 was foiled by authorities.

Four men and one woman were convicted for planning the attack while De Wever was mayor of Antwerp and leader of the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) party. They received sentences of up to six years in prison from the Court of Appeal.

De Wever became a civil party in the case only after the initial judgment, seeking compensation for moral damages. His lawyer, Walter Damen, requested damages totalling €7,500.

One of the convicted individuals has already paid €1,500.

Lawyers for the other four argued that De Wever had experienced no harm, pointing out that he had publicly stated he was never worried or frightened. He was informed of the assassination plot only after the arrests.

Attorney Damen contended that, while De Wever had shown resilience publicly, the ordeal had affected him privately.

The court agreed, stating that the Prime Minister’s public declarations did not negate the moral damage suffered in his personal capacity. It also noted that the timing of his awareness of the threat did not diminish the harm caused.

With €5,000 in damages awarded and €1,500 already paid, €3,500 remains outstanding.

“I am satisfied that the court distinguished between Bart De Wever as a public figure and as an individual. My client is also pleased with this decision,” Damen said following the ruling.